RIC airport extension of Concourse A slated for completion at end of summer

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Richmond International Airport’s extension of Concourse A is targeted for completion at the end of this summer.

Though the airport cited an annual passenger record in 2019, RIC spokesperson Troy Bell says the project isn’t being done due to a lack of space to accommodate increased foot traffic.

“We have not, at any point, run out of space to accommodate new flights, new airlines. But, the one thing that we are short on is overnight parking spaces for airplanes. So, with this new concourse it adds for us to get six new gates, overnight parking of aircraft. They won’t have to remotely park and tow a plane up,” Bell said.

The estimated $38 million project that began in Jan. 2019 is being primarily funded by a $4.50 Passenger Facility Charge (PFC), attached to every ticket departing RIC.

Bell said the airport is “not taking on any long-term debt,” as a result of the project.

PFC’s can be used for a variety of projects such as runway and taxiway maintenance, Bell noted.

It does not take special access to the runway or a view from within an airplane to keep an eye on the project.

The project’s general contractor W.M. Schlosser is sharing footage from cameras overlooking the project, which can be viewed here.