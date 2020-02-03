RIC sees another record-setting year of airport traffic

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — 4.38 million passengers reportedly went through Richmond International Airport in 2019, surpassing the previous annual passenger traffic record set in 2018.

Growth at the airport “ended up being about 7.5% greater than the year before. An all-time record for us,” airport spokesperson Troy Bell said.

“We’ve had, in fact, seven consecutive years of growth’ and ’27 consecutive record months of growth.'” Troy Bell, Richmond International Airport spokesperson

Among the contributing factors cited for the uptick in passengers, Bell noted mild weather, competitive fares and the local economy.

“People have a need to travel for business. They have time, and hopefully some discretionary income to do a little vacationing and get out to do stuff. But, we’ve also seen airlines with a vote of confidence. They vote with their seats, so when they put additional capacity in the market whether it’s additional trips to existing destinations or new destinations.”

Richmond International Airport

2019 also brought along new destinations for travelers

Tampa, Southwest Airlines

New York City — JFK Airport, American Airlines

Sarasota, Allegiant Air

In light of international travel restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak, 8News asked Bell if a stop to worldwide flights may put an end to the continuous passenger increase at RIC into 2020.

Bell said “international is a big part of it here, even though we don’t have international trips out of richmond we still see more than 300,000 passengers a year either begin or end their international trip out of this airport. So, we’ll be watchful for that.”

However, Bell said based on indicators seen thus far in 2020 indicate an “upnote” for January, and February is “off to a good start.”

Feb. 4, 8News will have a progress report for the airport’s ongoing new terminal project.

LATEST HEADLINES: