Richmond to accept third-party building inspections for construction projects

RICHMOND, Va (WRIS) — As city-wide construction investment increases across Richmond, City Hall will accept building inspections from third-party contractors for construction projects.

The mayor’s Office of the Press Secretary says construction investment in Richmond doubled in the past three years to approximately $1 billion in 2019.

An after-effect of the development boom prompted the city’s Bureau of Permits and Inspections to allow a building owner to “consult with a third-party inspection firm or plan review firm,” said Jason Carangelo, commissioner of buildings.

“They will be pre-approved by the city, we will check their credentials and make sure they are competent to perform these plan reviews and inspections. We’ll make sure they’re licensed engineers or architects,” Carangelo said.

After project drawings are approved by third-party firms, the city will not only remain the issuing authority for permits, they will review third-party decisions.

“We’ll have a rigorous quality assurance and auditing program to check and make sure these plan reviews and inspections are being done safely, according to the construction codes mandated by the state,” Carangelo said.

Fire marshals and codes enforcement officials oversee building maintenance following the issuance of building permits.

