RVA Illuminates: Holiday tradition lights up more Richmond skyline, smiling faces

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Smiles on the faces of Richmonders weren’t the only things lighting up the RVA skyline Friday night. Richmond’s RVA Illuminates event looked to bring the holiday spirit to the city and beyond.

Formerly known as the Grand Illumination, the annual Richmond holiday tradition of lighting up the city took place with a new moniker, ‘RVA Illuminates,’ and a new venue, the Kanawha Plaza.

“I’m feeling very happy about this,” one local told 8News. “I can’t wait to see all the bright lights.”

As the sun went down in the city, 8News set up for a night with the community.

Watch below as RVA Illuminates:

Watch RVA Illuminate! ✨✨✨ #RVAIlluminates Posted by ABC 8News – WRIC on Friday, December 6, 2019

“Are you excited about the holidays this season?” 8News digital reporter Tyler Thrasher asked a local in attendance. “Yes very.”

“What are you most excited about?” 8News asked. “Christmas!”

RVA Illuminates brought more than a change of scenery to the city of Richmond. For some, it brought convenience.

“At least for me it was,” said one man. “I work not too far from here so it was closer.”

For others, it brought the sounds of the cheers to usher in the holiday spirit.

“Then all the reindeers loved him, and they shouted out with glee!”

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney was on hand to hit the switch, creating an environment of irresistible joy and camaraderie amongst friends and family.

The night even brought a proposal.

For one newly engaged couple and so many more, the night marked the beginning of the most wonderful time of the year.