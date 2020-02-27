Sights & Sounds: Bernie Sanders rally in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Bernie Sanders will hold a rally in Richmond this afternoon, days away from the Virginia Democratic primary vote.

The Vermont senator is scheduled to speak around 3:30 this afternoon at the Arthur Ashe Junior Athletic Center.

Bernie Rally in Richmond—Outside the Arthur Ashe Jr. Athletic Center, attendees have started lining up, prior to the Vermont Senator’s scheduled remarks at 3:30pm. @8NEWS #WRIC #RVA pic.twitter.com/7IXrdfq4Ck — Ben Dennis 8News (@broadcastben_) February 27, 2020

8News reporter Ben Dennis is covering digital exclusive elements leading up to, during and after the rally. Follow him on Twitter @BroadcastBen for updates.

EVENT DETAILS:

What: Bernie Sanders Richmond rally

When: 3:30 p.m., Thursday, February 27

Where: Arthur Ashe Junior Athletic Center, 3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond, VA 23230.

(Tickets are not required but RSVP is encouraged. Doors open at 2 p.m.)