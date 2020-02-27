Sights & Sounds: Bernie Sanders rally in Richmond

8News Digital Exclusive

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Bernie Sanders will hold a rally in Richmond this afternoon, days away from the Virginia Democratic primary vote.

The Vermont senator is scheduled to speak around 3:30 this afternoon at the Arthur Ashe Junior Athletic Center.

EVENT DETAILS:

What: Bernie Sanders Richmond rally
When: 3:30 p.m., Thursday, February 27
Where: Arthur Ashe Junior Athletic Center, 3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond, VA 23230.
(Tickets are not required but RSVP is encouraged. Doors open at 2 p.m.)

