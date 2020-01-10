Sleeping in art: An inside look at VMFA’s ‘Edward Hopper American Hotel’ experience

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — You can come to spend the day at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and enjoy the work of many incredible artists, but one current exhibit is giving folks the chance to spend the night.

VMFA debuted ‘Edward Hopper and the American Hotel‘ starting in October, and art-lovers have flocked to the exhibit since its premiere.

In an attempt to immerse you inside the mind of Edward Hopper (1882-1967), an American realist painter, the exhibit hammers home his artistic style; primarily his paintings of hotels, motels and hospitality services.

The exhibit is full of 65 detailed paintings and works but has also offered guests the experience of staying the night in a room identical to one of those works. From the light shining on the bed to the leather bags on the floor, every detail in the room is set perfectly to reflect the painting in an exclusive real-life view.

Everything is not as it seems — The @vmfa hosts the ‘Edward Hopper and the American Hotel’ exhibit until Feb. 23rd. Tickets have sold out for guests who choose to stay the night in their $150/night ‘hotel’ (left) set up exactly like the original painting (right). @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/Aism9QsrPT — Tyler Thrasher (@TylerJThrasher) January 10, 2020

Dr. Leo G. Mazow curated the exhibition, with the assistance of Dr. Sarah G. Powers, to have guests feel the elements of loneliness and isolation from Hopper’s work.

Tickets to stay the night at the ‘Hopper Hotel Experience‘ are currently sold out, but the VMFA invites you to visit the exhibit, which is open until February 23rd.

