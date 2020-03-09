Stock market scare: Why the coronavirus is messing with Wall Street

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — The coronavirus is messing with Wall Street, spooking investors and flipping the financial market upside down–but why?

A 7% drop for the S&P 500 halted trading for 15 minutes on Monday morning.

To make sense of it all, 8News caught up with professor Manu Gupta at the Department of Finance, Insurance and Real Estate at VCU’s School of Business.

“People are afraid. People are afraid of uncertainty…’ ‘…so what you are noticing is stocks are falling, bonds are jumping.” Gupta said.

8News Reporter Ben Dennis sat down with VCU Professor Manu Gupta hours after trading stopped on Wall Street amid coronavirus uncertainties

From places outside of where the coronavirus has taken a stronghold, like China and Italy, Gupta said the trading market’s disruption can be broken down into two parts: supply chain and consumer demand.

“Think of all the airlines, the travel is being reduced including universities are canceling their travel-abroad programs, cruise lines are getting all kinds of cancellations happening. People who are going for vacations are canceling. A huge sector of the economy is tourism, and this is going to disrupt that,” Gupta said.

The market disruption to a “globally integrated” supply chain Gupta said, is because “nothing is manufactured as a whole in one place…’ ‘…components come from all over the world and then are put together in one place, and then shipped to the market.”

For investors, making a knee-jerk reaction may be unwise.

“The best move to do right now is not do anything. Get your hands down, do not touch that trading button, just let it play out. If you are a very, very short term investor, then there is not a lot you can do because the valuations have come down significantly. If you sell further, you’re likely (going) to be coming out at very low of the market,” Gupta said.

Based on market adjustments following the Sept. 11 terror attacks, and the 2008 financial crisis Gupta estimates uncertainties on Wall Street may resolve within the coming weeks, however, he questions how hard economies will be hit in the long-run by the coronavirus.