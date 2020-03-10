Store shelves wiped clean? Here’s how you can make homemade hand sanitizer

(WRIC) — Store shelves all over the Richmond area are being wiped clean of disinfectant products in the midst of the rapid spreading COVID-19 virus, including products like hand sanitizer.

8News got advice from Dr. James Palmieri, the Associate Professor for Microbiology and Immunology at the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VT Campus), about creating homemade hand sanitizer with common household items that are also obtainable in pharmacies or supermarket chains.

WHAT YOU NEED:

Go to the sunburn product area at your local pharmacy and purchase aloe vera gel ($3-$6) Buy a bottle of 70% isopropyl alcohol ($1-$2) Buy tea tree oil — a popular antibacterial essential oil ($4-$6)

PROCEDURE:

In a container that has a lid: Create a 50/50 mix of isopropyl alcohol and aloe vera gel Put in 2-3 drops of tea tree oil Shake for 1 minute Ready for use

Dr. Palmieri still recommends washing your hands 20 times a day and use the isopropyl alcohol to wipe down your keyboard and cell phones. He also suggests buying baby wipes to clean surfaces.

MORE PREVENTATIVE TIPS FROM VDH:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel.

