Struggling with New Year’s resolutions? Here’s how to get back on track

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — One month into the new year, people who have set New Year’s resolutions may have fallen off the path. 8News shares tips from health professionals to keep the self-made compact in contact.

Whether you planned to drop a few pounds or a few ‘Facebook friends,’ February may be a month to readdress personal goals set in 2020.

Dr. Elizabeth Bigelow with concierge primary care provider, PartnerMD says there’s a better chance of continuing your resolutions if it involves something you enjoy.

“Just setting realistic goals for yourself that are important to you. If something is more important to you, you’re also more likely to stick with it long-term. So, for one person it may be that they want to be healthy enough to walk their daughter down the aisle for a wedding, and for another they may just want to finish a 10K next year,” Bigelow said.”

However, Bigelow said to be prepared for setbacks, and to ensure you’re monitoring your process.

“Don’t beat yourself if you do have a setback,” she said. “I think the best way is to set goals and to have somebody that can hold you accountable for those goals.”

If those goals involve getting in better shape, a health coach may be helpful.

Top areas to follow through with include “consistency with your nutrition, and your exercise, avoid sugars and sleep,” said Michael Stroud, a health coach with PartnerMD.

For those unable to get in-line with a coach, Stroud urges not to always trust personal weight scales to monitor progress.

“Scale weight is not always a great way of telling, sometimes it lies,” Stroud said.

“So, if you have too much water, too much sodium in the diet, the scale can change and a lot of people start to freak out with that. The best way of telling, I how your clothes are actually fitting. Because, you can actually lose a couple inches in the waist and a scale might actually tell you, you’ve gone up a little bit,” he continued.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have additional physical activity recommendations that can be found here and via the links below.

