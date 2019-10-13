Take a look at Richmond’s ‘cheesiest’ festival

It’s the side that doesn’t need an entree

RICHMOND, Va, (WRIC) — The Richmond’s Mac and Cheese festival took place on Saturday at the Richmond Raceway.

“Any festival like this brings a lot of people together and it’s delicious Mac and cheese, who doesn’t love Mac and cheese?” festival-goer Andre Mollineau said.

Richmond’s Mac and Cheese Festival is the third of its kind by creator Charlie Adler, but it’s the first time the festival has made it to RVA.

Adler said the event is less about the festival itself, and more about the opportunity for local chefs to show their craft.

“This is all about Richmond these are your chefs your people your booze, everything, this all about you,” Adler said.

A vast selection of craft beer, wines and ciders were available. Live bands played as people got to try a variety of mac and cheeses.

“These restaurants are bringing Mac and cheese to a bigger game,” Adler said. “We got lobster Mac and cheese, fried Mac and cheese you can do anything with it.”

The festival plans to return next year, bringing even more creative Mac and cheese for food lovers to try.

