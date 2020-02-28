VCU police investigating reports of stolen student newspapers

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — VCU police are investigating a report of stolen student newspapers on campus after an article cited harassment within student government.

A Feb. 26 story published in The Commonwealth Times, a student newspaper, says papers were stolen from multiple kiosks; citing apparent witnesses including the article’s writer, Hannah Eason, the paper’s news editor.

“I actually saw them run-up to the kiosk and grab all of our newspapers,” Eason told 8News.

“…so at that point, I went up to them, I was like ‘you know you can’t take those. They’re not yours. It’s one-per-person, after that you have to pay for them.” Hannah Eason, news editor for The Commonwealth Times

Eason said papers were reportedly taken from around a dozen kiosks and tossed in the trash, amounting to around $1,800 in a financial loss to the paper.







Photos shared by Hannah Eason, news editor The Commonwealth Times, appearing to show empty news kiosks following the reported stealing of newspapers.

The story alleging the stealing of missing papers included one witness report noting they saw VCU Student Government Association President Breanna Harmon was involved.

Based on the report, Eason said the witness reported “this was all in the Commons (a university building)…” “…All of this was going on. And, just them walking back and forth and, you know, carrying the newspapers. They weren’t trying to hide it or anything. It was pretty blatant.”

8News sent an email to the Student Government Association’s inbox, requesting comment from Harmon, and have not received a response.

A university public affairs official did not say what consequences, if any, might come about.

VCU police said they will continue their investigation.

