Voices of Monticello slaves featured at Black History Museum

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — The unheard voices of slaves who worked and lived on Thomas Jefferson’s ‘Monticello’ property will be featured at Richmond’s Black History Museum.

“Paradox Of Liberty: Slavery At Jefferson’s Monticello” opens Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia at 122 W. Leigh St.

The narratives of black people enslaved at the third U.S. president’s Albemarle County property are told through artifacts, including clothes, pottery, family tree depictions and more.

8News spoke with Museum Executive Director Adele Johnson.

“People know a lot about Thomas Jefferson, they know that he was the third president of the United States, they know that he was the father of the Declaration of Independence. But, what they don’t know is that during his lifetime, he owned 607 enslaved women, men and children. So, the importance of this exhibition is to tell that side of the story.” Adele Johnson, Executive Director for the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia

The exhibit runs through April 18, and can be viewed 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays — during regular business hours.

Admission costs are listed below:

Adults: $10

Seniors/Students w/ID: $8

Children 4-12: $6

Children under 4: Free

Military Discount: 10%

