‘We’ve been working on this case for 18 years’: Ashland Police seek information in 2002 cold case murder

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The Ashland Police Department is seeking any information that may lead to the arrest of whoever is responsible for the 2002 murder of Truman Stanley.

Between 10:30 p.m., Monday, February 25 and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 26, Stanley was killed in his residence in the 500 block of North James Street in Ashland.

Chip Watts, Ashland Police’s public information officer, told 8News that the department has not forgotten the case.

“Any information whatsoever that could shed light on this murder would be very appreciated,” Watts said. “Even if somebody thinks there’s some information that may not be important or could be inconsequential, please share it with us because it could provide a piece to the big puzzle.”

Officer Watts says that identifiable items such as a signature-style Moose Lodge ring and 5 gold pieces were taken from the scene.

“Hopefully one day we can bring some justice to this.” Officer Chip Watts

Anyone with information is asked to call Lieutenant James Shelhorse at (804) 412-0604, Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or submit a tip at www.ashlandpolice.us. Callers can remain anonymous.

