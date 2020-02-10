What is ‘Crossover?’: Breaking down the 2020 General Assembly’s midpoint

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 2020 Virginia General Assembly session will reach “crossover day” on Tuesday. Bills must advance through one chamber or the other to avoid being killed for the session.

“Crossover” is the midpoint of the session, where bills passed by the House are considered by the Senate, and vice versa. After this congressional halftime, no new bills may be introduced.

“If you haven’t been able to get your bill through one of the houses at this point then let’s save it for next year,” said 8News Political Analyst Rich Meagher.

Meagher says the committees will still meet, but there will be fewer bills to consider.

“Each house can only consider bills that have gotten action from the other side so it cuts down on the number of bills that they have to talk about,” Meagher explained. “It slows down the flow of the stuff coming out of the General Assembly.”

What is ‘Crossover?’ 🏛



I’ll break down what it means to hit the midpoint of the 2020 Virginia General Assembly session and hear from @8NEWS political analyst, Rich Meagher, on https://t.co/2pczvJtBBD. pic.twitter.com/KcwU9H7t1x — Tyler Thrasher (@TylerJThrasher) February 10, 2020

With fewer bills being discussed after crossover, a deeper dive the financial implementation is taken into consideration.

“A lot of attention will be paid toward the budget. Where’s the money that’s gonna pay for it? We will be hearing a lot about numbers, and the fight between the parties and interests it’s going to move to the budget now,” Meagher said.

SEE WHICH BILLS PASSED THROUGH THE HOUSE AND SENATE.

CLICK HERE for more digital exclusives, and don’t forget to follow 8News Digital Reporter Tyler Thrasher on Twitter.

LATEST STORIES: