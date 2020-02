WAVERLY, Va. (WRIC) — Southeast Virginia residents woke up to a Winter Wonderland Friday morning.

8News Digital Reporter Ben Dennis observed some back roads covered in slush and ice.

A brisk, and wintry wake up call for residents in Wakefield.

Drivers should slow down during their morning commute. Tree branches in the area may be weighted down by snow and ice which could become hazardous.

Slow down, and don’t forget to look UP! Tree branches may be weighed-down by snow and ice, and could become hazardous for people driving or walking on sidewalks. @8NEWS #8News #WRIC We’re in SE Virginia this morning in Waverly and Wakefield. pic.twitter.com/s6c0nA1PLQ — Ben Dennis 8News (@broadcastben_) February 21, 2020

Sussex County Public Schools are closed for the day.

Check out scenes this morning from Disputanta and Waverly:

