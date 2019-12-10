1  of  3
Hundreds expected in Richmond for ‘Rumors of War’ monument unveiling

‘You can literally see four seasons in one day’: Richmonders react to Virginia weather

RICHMOND, VA. (WRIC) — Tuesday’s weather saw warm temperatures and plenty of rain, but Wednesday’s weather could see a winter mix in your forecast.

It is no surprise that any weather can happen in Virginia, and some residents can find humor in its unpredictability.

“I’m in short sleeves and here it is in the middle of December,” said Chris Tichacek. “I was picking up leaves in my yard today. In probably 59 of my 63 years I’ve lived in Virginia, the only consistent thing about Virginia weather is its inconsistency!”

That’s just part of life in Virginia.

“I’ve lived all over this country and Virginia is the only state that I’ve lived where you can literally see four seasons in one day,” Kurt Kuhnle said.

“Never put your guard down in Central Virginia because you never know what’s gonna happen,” said 8News Meteorologist Matt Dinardo.

Viewers sent 8News pictures of the weather on this date in 2018, remembering the 11.5″ of snow that coated the ground.

Courtesy: Debi Hendershott

For an updated look at your forecast, click here.

