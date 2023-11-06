8News partners with Conexus for Gift of Light campaign

8News partners with Conexus Vision during the holiday season to help children in the Richmond area gain access to optometrists and prescription eyewear. Conexus specializes in helping kids in need and through their Gift of Light campaign a $10 donation buys a child an eye exam, and a $50 contribution covers an eye exam and glasses. Donations can be made online.

With Conexus, 8News travels to schools to tell stories about vision from students’ point of view, from parents’ point of view, from the teacher’s point of view and from school administrators’ point of view.

Students get to pick their own glasses, giving them a sense of ownership and pride. Then, they get to watch as their grades and willingness to learn improves — along with their attentiveness in class.

This year, Papa Johns is also partnering with the nonprofit to give 20% off your pizza order and Papa Johns will also give a 20% contribution of your total bill to Conexus. Use the code word “LIGHT” at checkout.

