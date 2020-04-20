Nexstar Broadcasting to host statewide LIVE virtual town hall with Va. Gov. Ralph Northam and U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine

8News will host a virtual town hall with Gov. Northam and other Virginia leaders Tuesday night. They’ll answer your questions about the coronavirus outbreak in the commonwealth. If you would like to ask a question, record a video of yourself asking your COVID-19 question and send it to us on social media by using the hashtag #VIRGINIARESPONDS. We’re checking Facebook, Twitter and YouTube for your videos.

RICHMOND, VA and IRVING, TX – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), announced today that it will host a live virtual Town Hall meeting, “Virginia Responds: Your Questions Answered,” with U.S. Senators Mark Warner (D-VA) and Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The senators and governor will address Virginia’s response to the current coronavirus outbreak and take viewer questions. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) guidance on social distancing, the one-hour virtual Town Hall will be hosted from the studios of WRIC-TV in Richmond, Virginia, and bring viewers in communities across the state together via live television broadcast and livestream video. Viewers are invited to submit questions to Senator Warner, Senator Kaine, and Governor Northam via social media using the hashtag #VirginiaResponds. (Facebook | Twitter)

The television broadcast will be hosted by WRIC-TV’s main anchor team, Juan Conde and Constance Jones, and will air on five Nexstar stations serving the state, including WRIC-TV (ABC) in Richmond, WAVY-TV (NBC) and WVBT-TV (FOX) in Norfolk, WFXR-TV (FOX) in Roanoke, WDVM-TV (Ind) in Hagerstown, MD, and WJHL-TV (ABC/CBS) in Tri-Cities, TN. These stations also will provide a livestream of the broadcast on their respective websites. In addition, WVNS-TV in Beckley, WV, will carry only the livestream on its website, wvnstv.com.

The Town Hall will open with Governor Northam, who will address the latest developments regarding the coronavirus outbreak and the state’s response. He will also take questions submitted by viewers from around the state via a variety of social media platforms. Senators Warner and Kaine will join the Town Hall during the second half-hour of the broadcast to talk about the federal response and take viewer questions. Viewers can contribute questions prior to and during the Town Hall using the hashtag #VirginiaResponds. Preference will be given to those questions submitted in video format.

“This Town Hall is in keeping with Nexstar’s core mission to bring our viewers the latest news and critical information, especially in times of uncertainty and crisis,” said Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. “The Town Hall format will enable Virginia residents to get potentially life-saving guidance from these elected officials regarding the coronavirus outbreak and how the state is coping with the problems it has created. Providing the Town Hall on our family of stations and websites serving Virginia will ensure that this important broadcast reaches the largest audience possible. We are grateful to Senators Warner and Kaine and Governor Northam for enabling Nexstar to serve as the host of this special event.”

Due to the importance of this information to all Virginia residents, all news providers may use the live digital stream of the Town Hall. The embed code is available, upon request, by contacting Austin Kellerman at Nexstar Broadcasting via email at akellerman@nexstar.tv.

The following television stations and websites will broadcast and livestream the Town Hall:

Station Network Market Station Website Social WRIC-TV ABC Richmond, VA wric.com @8news WAVY-TV NBC Norfolk, VA wavy.com @WAVYNews WVBT-TV FOX Norfolk, VA wavy.com @FOX43News WFXR-TV FOX Roanoke, VA virginiafirst.com @WFXRNews WDVM-TV Ind Hagerstown, MD dcw50.com @WDVMTV WJHL-TV ABC/CBS Tri-Cities, TN wjhl.com @WJHL11

WVNS-TV, in Beckley, WV, will provide only a livestream of the Town Hall at www.wvnstv.com.

