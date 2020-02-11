Antenna user? Listen up! Rescan your TV to receive the new WRIC signal

(WRIC) — If you watch WRIC-TV 8News for free with an antenna, listen up!

On March 13, 2020, this station is moving to a new frequency and you will need to take action on that date.

If you watch TV for free using an over the air antenna, you will have to rescan your TV or converter box on 03/13/2020 to make sure you can continue watching us (no new equipment or services are needed!). Once you rescan your set, you’ll still find us on Channel 8.

But don’t try to get ahead …

Rescanning before 3/13/2020 will not work as we will not have moved frequencies yet.

When our moving day arrives, rescanning is easy and just takes a few minutes. You can do this by selecting “scan” or “autotune” from your TV or converter box control menu. You can usually find instructions by pressing the “set-up” or “menu” buttons on your remote control.

If you subscribe to cable or satellite service, your service provider will make this change for you. But don’t forget those extra TVs, if you have one in a bedroom or kitchen that uses an antenna only and is not connected to your service. Those will need rescanning.

So, why is this happening? Recently the Federal Communications Commission – the agency that regulates the public airwaves – held an auction to reallocate TV airwaves for wireless internet services. Now, nearly 1,000 TV stations that did not participate in the auction must now move frequencies, including WRIC.

Stations are required to move at different times over the next three years. That means you may have to rescan your TV more than once – each time a station changes frequencies.

To find out if your other local channels are moving frequencies and for more information, visit TVAnswers.org. We’ll keep you up to date on these changes.

Why is this happening?

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) held a spectrum auction to help improve and expand wireless service across the country. This required some stations to change frequencies. As a part of the repack, WRIC will be required to change frequencies on January 17, 2020.



Will I need to do anything to continue watching WRIC?

If you use an antenna to receive WRIC, you will need to simply rescan your TV. To rescan, use your remote and click on “Menu”. Go to the “Channels” tab, click enter or ok. Click on “scan channels or find channels” and start the scanning process. You can usually find instructions by pressing the “set-up” or “menu” buttons on your remote control if you are having problems.



When will the transition take place?

The transition will take place on March 13, 2020.



I watch WRIC on cable or satellite. What does this mean for me?

Cable and satellite subscribers will not need to do anything to continue receiving WRIC. Your provider will make the necessary adjustments to ensure that you continue to receive programming.

For DISH Network Customers with an antenna, you will need to perform a channel scan to continue using your antenna with your receiver.

Need additional help?

Go to www.tvanswers.org for more details on how to rescan your TV.

ATTENTION! WRIC-TV 8News will be moving to a different frequency, so if you use an antenna to watch TV for free, you might have to rescan your television set after (03/13/2020 to continue receiving WRIC-TV programming. Cable and satellite viewers are not affected. For more information, visit TVAnswers.org.