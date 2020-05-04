WRIC 8 News named Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias by Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Reporters, producers and the entire team at 8 News were recognized for their outstanding news coverage during the past year.

WRIC 8 News received seven awards on Saturday from the Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters (VPBA) during the 2020 virtual awards show, including a first-place award naming the station Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias.

Judges called 8 News’ reporting, “A great example of a station covering the biggest stories from the region. An effective, smart and prepared approach throughout – dynamic delivery that included good reporting, producing, and photography/editing.”

The team at 8 News also received a first-place award naming them Outstanding Sports Operation of the Virginias, and first place for best continuing news coverage of “Capitol in Crisis,” reporting on the political turmoil that followed Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s blackface scandal.

“These kinds of awards don’t happen just by chance,” said Shane Moreland, News director at WRIC 8 News. “They are a real validation of the hard work our journalists put into covering and producing local news each and every day, 24/7.”

VPBA is the professional organization for radio and television Associated Press members in Virginia and West Virginia. Thirty-five stations submitted 535 contest entries for the 2019 awards season.

8 News’ received the following awards for their work in 2019:

1st place – Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias

Judge’s comments: “A great example of a station covering the biggest stories from the region. An effective, smart and prepared approach throughout – dynamic delivery that included good reporting, producing, and photography/editing.”

1st place – Best Continuing News – Capitol in Crisis

Judge’s comments: “First rate coverage of an unusual story. Looked big, felt big. Delivered with authority and insight and fairness.”

1st place – Outstanding Sports Operation of the Virginias

Judge’s comments: “This won First place because they utilized the whole news team to report sports during big events.”

1st place – Best Newscast – Prince George Deadly Bus Crash

Judge’s comments: “This newscast won because it showcased the station’s ability to present breaking news. They had a pre-produced open and team coverage of an incident unfolding”

2nd place – Spot News – Henrico Active Shooter Hoax

Judge’s comments: “Nice work providing information on a very developing story that turned out to be a hoax, but was treated at the time with the seriousness necessary in this day and age. Great use of graphics and maps to convey information to viewers.”

2nd place – Best Producer – Kyle Gibson

Judge’s comments: “Quick urgent writing.”

2nd place – Best Team Coverage – Deadly Prince George Bus Crash