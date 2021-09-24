Adam Oakes Death Investigation 8 arrested, 11 indicted in connection to death of VCU student Adam Oakes VCU report recommends complete ban on alcohol at fraternity events Video Adam Oakes’ family, legislators drafting bill for General Assembly to change Virginia’s hazing laws Video VCU Greek life and students react to ban of Delta Chi Chapter following death of freshman: ‘step in the right direction’ Video VCU fraternity Delta Chi permanently suspended following investigation into hazing, other violations Video Adam Oakes’ family launches nonprofit to help ‘educate and transition seniors to college’ Medical Examiner: VCU freshman Adam Oakes died of alcohol poisoning Video VCU calling for permanent ban of Delta Chi fraternity if misconduct allegations related to Adam Oakes’ death are verified Video One month since his death, VCU freshman Adam Oakes’ family continues to seek justice Video VCU hires third-party firm to review campus Greek life Video Division of Student Affairs to conduct review of VCU Greek life after death of freshman Adam Oakes Video Memorial honors Adam Oakes, students push for change in university Greek culture: ‘This cannot happen’ Gallery Vigil planned for VCU freshman Adam Oakes, university launches independent review of campus Greek life Video In wake of Adam Oakes’ death, VCU announces independent review of Greek life Neighbor recalls hearing a ‘big party’ in nearby home hours before Adam Oakes was found dead Video Details limited from investigation of VCU student death, fraternity suspension Video Vigil planned for VCU Freshman Adam Oakes VCU student creates petition demanding Delta Chi’s expulsion following death of freshman Video Police, VCU remain tight-lipped about investigation surrounding death of Adam Oakes as questions linger Video Family and friends of VCU freshman Adam Oakes seek justice for his death Video Close You have been added to Daily News Newsletter Subscribe Now Daily News Sign Up