Advertise With Us

Who We Are

Introduction to WRIC Sales & Creative Services

We are your neighbors and your customers. Like you, we live and work in Richmond and Central Virginia, partnering with non-profits and outreach groups like United Way, Autism Speaks, Conexus and FeedMore. We’re passionate about helping the community and local businesses thrive!

We use thoughtful media strategy to help you reach new customers, leveraging a trusted news brand and tapping into the best tools (Neilsen, Kantar, Comscore, Google Trends and more) the industry has to offer.

Professional videography services to drive engagement

We have the technology (oh yes, we’re talking drones) and talent to produce impactful videos that capture your story and connect with your audience.

We develop engaging content to tell your story in micro, short, and long form, enabling us to share your message on broadcast TV, digital platforms (including social media), your website and more.

Our services take you through the entire process from pre- to post-production including script writing, motion graphics, and art direction.

Nexstar Overview

Outside our local footprint, we’re part of Nexstar Media Group, America’s largest local TV and media company. Big reach means access to resources across the nation.

Nexstar owns 198 TV stations across 116 markets.

Reach: 68% of US television households

Digital Assets: 122 owned and operated websites and 316 local news and weather mobile apps

Nationally, our digital expertise includes search-engine marketing, social media, e-commerce advertising and more

What We Do

We understand that one size does not fit all when it comes to advertising, and that media and viewing habits are changing. Yes, we can deliver your message to a local TV audience who are loyal to our trusted news brand, and we’re proud of that. But we also do so much more. Our team of highly experienced marketers, analysts, cross-platform media specialists and creatives strive to deliver best-in-class, custom advertising solutions that drive meaningful results for your business.

Linear Television

We help organizations connect with our audience. using compelling creative to tell a unique story that drives results.

We produce over 5 hours per day of local news, weather and community information impacting viewers in Richmond-Petersburg DMA

Our Nexstar footprint across the state of Virginia allows us produce and air relevant news specials addressing issues and concerns close to Virginians hearts.

Our ABC affiliation brings top notch programming to audiences with shows like American Idol, Grey’s Anatomy, The Bachelor, The Oscars, Dancing with the Stars, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, along with first-class live sports including College Football.

WRIC.com

WRIC.com is the number one local news website in Central Virginia. “News Where You Live” is our mantra. Committed to delivering the best coverage of local news, weather, sports and more across all devices. The opportunities to engage your audience alongside a trusted local news brand are endless.

Digital Agency Services

We get it. The seemingly endless array of digital marketing tactics can be overwhelming. It’s hard to know where to place your valuable marketing dollars to generate the best results. While we have access to the latest cool tactics, technology and targeting, none of that matters if you are not seeing a return on investment.

Everything we do is anchored in strategy. We strive to understand our client’s business goals first. You talk, we listen – and then we use data, research, and our vast experience in the digital marketing space to develop a plan uniquely customized to your business goals.

We quantify success with transparent reporting and consistent communication to ensure we are delivering on your goals. Think of us as an extension of your marketing team – we are available when you need us, and we’re accountable for driving results.

Our suite of digital solutions include: Custom Contesting, SEO, Digital Display Ads, Digital Video, Connected TV / OTT, Email Marketing, Social Media Marketing, SEM (Paid Search and Google Shopping Ads) Native Advertising, Digital Audio, YouTube and more.

Digital Display Ad Gallery

Contact Us

Interested in learning more about how the WRIC Advertising Team can help grow your business?

Contact us today!