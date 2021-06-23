Media Strategy & Sales

Susan Wahl / General Sales Manager / Email: SWahl@wric.com / LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/susan-wahl/

Fortunate to have a career in a field that she loves surrounded by an incredibly talented team. Has a huge love of travel and any competitive sport…. Anyone for a game of Ping Pong?

Andrew Eckard / Local Sales Manager / LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/andreweckard/

Driven to solve problems, big or small, business or personal. Finds peace in the outdoors, or in a perfectly designed marketing strategy. The Picasso of PowerPoint. in a flawless PowerPoint deck. An organized perfectionist that always needs more coffee. who loves the ocean.

Ed Marlowe / National & Regional Sales Manager / LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ed-marlowe-946676b/

Broadcast veteran, experienced in uncovering solutions. He finds serenity in family life on a small farm. He has also found a lot of similarities between the farm and work life.

Rob Clarke / Digital Sales Manager / LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rob-clarke-a4a15827/

Passionate about finding creative marketing solutions to help local businesses. Finds joy in learning about new businesses every day and exploring how to connect them with their audience in the digital space. He’s also our local English football expert – just don’t call it soccer!

Kristen Oliver / Integrated Digital Specialist

Reaching local and national customers with a digital message that hits their head and their heart. Helps businesses understand how today’s consumer behaves online, how to maintain a digital storefront, and steps to generate business interest and inquiries. A big fan of hand-made things, locally grown food, and solving puzzles. She loves tacos almost as much as talking about Marvel.

Carl Archacki / Senior Account Executive

Chandra Clarke / Senior Account Executive /

Auriel Pritchard / Senior Account Executive /

18 years of expertise in account development, brand image, promotional planning, and customer engagement to increase revenue. Loves the water, sun, and time with her family, friends, and her lab, Faith.

Kim Quann / Account Executive /

Results driven problem solver. Can reach your next customer wherever they consume content. Loves exploring land and waterways finding treasures like fossils, shark teeth and arrowheads. Happiest outside enjoying a little sunshine

Jennifer Staples / Account Executive

Ready to have a candid discussion about your business? I’m a straight-shooter- honest with a no-nonsense approach. I won’t call your baby ugly – but I will make your baby more beautiful and more profitable than ever. Creative person who loves marketing and uncovering your truth.

Ryland O’Brien / Account Executive

VCU grad with a Bachelor’s in Mass Communication and Media Studies. Skilled in identifying new business opportunities, researching competition, and keeping clients up to date with industry standards. Accomplished wrestler in his youth. 8 is his lucky number.

Keith McCown / Account Executive

30 years’ experience in the advertising, medical/pharmaceutical and mortgage industries. Listening with the intent to understand since 1984.

Sandy Sharp / Account Executive

The happiest person on planet Earth! Always ready, willing and able to jump in and help. After 23 years in media sales, is still learning and improving every day so that she can always do the absolute best job possible for her clients. She will also always laugh hysterically at your jokes even if they are not funny.

Kimberly “Yeti” Yednock / Sales Assistant

Inventory Ninja, Report Wizard, Proactive Solver – Your general Mr. Wolf. Known to have traversed all 50 states in search of Roadside Attractions.