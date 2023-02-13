The latest Mercedes-Benz S-Class has spawned a plug-in hybrid option.

It’s known as the S 580e, and Mercedes on Monday announced that the electrified luxury sedan reaches dealerships in the first half of 2023, as a 2023 model.

Order books are already open, and pricing is confirmed to start at $123,700, including a $1,150 destination charge.

The S 580e’s powertrain consists of a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 combined with a single electric motor, and its drive goes to all four wheels. Combined output is a healthy 510 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 5.1 seconds and a governed top speed of 155 mph. The same powertrain features in a Maybach S 580e that will be offered overseas.

2023 Mercedes-Benz S 580e

Being a plug-in hybrid, a pure electric range is possible, albeit with output in this mode limited to 148 hp. The car packs a 21.5-kwh battery that Mercedes said delivers a range of 62 miles on the WLTP cycle used overseas. The stricter EPA cycle would result in a lower range. Using a DC fast charger can charge the battery from 10-80% in approximately 20 minutes, according to Mercedes.

The S 580e isn’t the only plug-in hybrid version of the latest S-Class. The 2023 model year also sees the arrival of the S 63 E Performance from AMG. This high-performance sedan features a twin-turbo V-8 and electric motor up front and a second electric motor at the rear, with all the power units delivering a combined 791 hp. Pricing for this model will be announced closer to the market launch later this year.

