Mercedes-Benz on Monday revealed a mid-cycle update for the GLS-Class full-size SUV, and the changes extend to the GLS 63 from AMG.

The changes to the GLS 63 are subtle, even by mid-cycle update standards, but they add some further refinement to an already polished vehicle.

The updated version can be identified by revised taillights, an AMG logo on the hood (instead of the traditional Mercedes star), and new wheel patterns that measure up to 23 inches in diameter.

The changes inside include new color options for the standard leather trim, as well as new options for the dash accents, including some borrowed from the extra-plush Maybach GLS-Class. There’s also an updated version of Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment system which features graphics and functions unique to the AMG.

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLS-Class 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLS-Class 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLS-Class

Mercedes also increased the list of standard features. Among them is a panoramic sliding sunroof, heated and cooled front seats, Burmester audio, a surround-view camera system, and wireless smartphone integration. An AMG Performance heated steering wheel is also standard.

The GLS 63 is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 and mild-hybrid combination. The engine delivers a maximum 603 hp on its own, and receives a temporary boost of 21 hp during high-load situations from the mild-hybrid setup. Completing the drivetrain is a 9-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive system. Mercedes quotes a 0-60 mph time of 4.1 seconds and a maximum top speed of 174 mph. An exhaust system with adjustable valves can be added as an option.

While horsepower hasn’t seen an increase, AMG engineers have worked to improve performance on the handling side. The GLS 63’s anti-roll system and air suspension have been tweaked to deliver what Mercedes claims is improved handling performance without further detriment to comfort.

The updated GLS-Class range arrives for the 2024 model year and makes its debut this week at the 2023 New York auto show. Pricing information will be announced closer to the market launch.

