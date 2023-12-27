The Mercedes-Benz EQE electric midsize sedan enters its second year on the market with a few updates and more standard equipment, though pricing remains unchanged.

The 2024 EQE starts at $76,050. That’s the same starting price as last year and nets buyers an EQE 350+ with rear-wheel drive. Adding all-wheel drive, in this case via a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain, is a $3,000 option.

Above this is the EQE 500 which comes standard with all-wheel drive and starts at $87,050, while at the top of the range is the fiery AMG EQE which also comes standard with all-wheel drive and is priced to start at $108,050.

All figures include a $1,150 destination charge.

New for 2024 is a revised braking system that Mercedes says improves brake feel. There are also some efficiency gains courtesy of a heat pump designed to improve efficiency in winter driving, as well as feature that turns all-wheel-drive mode into two-wheel-drive mode when the former’s extra traction isn’t required.

2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes hasn’t published any range estimates for the 2024 EQE and its standard 90.6-kwh battery, but the 2023 EQE tops out at 305 miles, with the EQE 350+ grade.

Additional new standard items include Mercedes’ Star Panel Grille, a powered charging port door, 20-inch wheels, and an EQ sound experience. The EQE 500 also gets the MBUX Hyperscreen digital dash as standard.

For the AMG EQE, the AMG logo on the hood has been made a standard feature. Buyers also have new color and trim options to choose from, including carbon-fiber accents.

Horsepower levels are unchanged with the new model year. The EQE 350+ (both rear-wheel and all-wheel-drive grades) is rated at 288 hp. The EQE 500 is rated at 402 hp and the AMG EQE is rated at 617 hp (with a temporary burst up to 677 hp).

Production of the EQE is handled at a plant in Bremen, Germany.

