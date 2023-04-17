Porsche used this week’s 2023 Shanghai auto show to debut an updated Cayenne that will reach U.S. showrooms later this year as 2024 model.

Both the regular Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe were shown, and Porsche also confirmed starting prices of $80,850 and $85,950, respectively. Both figures include a $1,650 destination charge.

As hinted at last month by Lutz Meschke, Porsche’s head of finance and IT, pricing has received a sharp increase over the previous year in an effort to improve profit margins. The 2023 Cayenne is priced from about $73,000.

However, the updates made to the Cayenne are among the most significant for an existing model, according to Porsche, and more standard equipment has been added. Standard items include matrix LED headlights, adaptive dampers, 20-inch wheels (22 inches on the Cayenne Turbo GT), keyless entry, a wireless charging pad for smartphones, and multiple electronic driver-assist features.

2024 Porsche Cayenne

The updates to the Cayenne touch upon several key areas including the powertrain, chassis, exterior styling, and cabin.

The key change on the outside are the new matrix LED headlights, which not only feature a new shape but also provide more illumination. The taillights have also been revised, as have the front and rear fascias. New colors (Algarve Blue Metallic, Montego Blue Metallic, and Arctic Gray) and wheel patterns have also made the cut.

2024 Porsche Cayenne

Inside, the SUV adopts a fully digital dash similar to what’s used in the Taycan electric car. Gone are the current model’s analog gauges in favor of a 12.7-inch digital instrument cluster. There’s also a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and an available 10.9-inch screen for the front passenger. The passenger screen can stream content and features a special layer that prevents the driver from viewing it. The gear lever has also been moved away from the center console and onto the dash, where it is now located next to the steering wheel.

As for chassis updates, Porsche has added a new steel spring suspension setup with active dampers on the base, S, and E-Hybrid grades. The key change are new dampers with twin-valve technology, which enable separate rebound and compression stages to deliver comfort at low speeds and reduced pitch and roll at higher speeds. For Cayennes with air suspension, Porsche said improvements have also been made, including sharper differentiation between the Normal, Sport, and Sport Plus driving modes.

2024 Porsche Cayenne

The powertrains start with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 that has seen output rise 13 hp to a new total of 348 hp. This engine is also used for the E-Hybrid plug-in hybrid, where it’s joined by a more powerful electric motor that ups combined peak output to 463 hp. A 25.9-kwh battery has also replaced the former 17.9-kwh unit, which means an increase in electric range, though Porsche hasn’t provided an EPA estimate.

For V-8 fans, the S model has ditched its former V-6 in favor of a twin-turbo V-8 rated at 468 hp, or 34 hp more than before. The output of the twin-turbo V-8 in the Turbo GT (Cayenne Coupe only) rises by 31 hp to a new total of 650 hp. It means the Turbo GT will sprint from 0-60 mph in just 3.1 seconds and hit a top speed of 189 mph, according to Porsche. The Turbo GT remains the top grade for the Cayenne in the U.S.

2024 Porsche Cayenne

The 2024 Cayenne range is currently available to order. Deliveries are expected to start in the summer.

The changes made will help keep the vehicle fresh as a fourth-generation, fully electric Cayenne is planned for launch around 2026. Porsche is expected to sell the gas version alongside the electric newcomer for a short period.

Related Articles