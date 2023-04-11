The first production Toyota Trailhunter model will be a Tacoma.

On Tuesday, Toyota confirmed the 2024 Tacoma Trailhunter via set of teaser images revealing parts of the off-road pickup’s rear end and a headlight.

2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter teaser

The headlight looks like it did in leaked patent images from the public database for intellectual property in Brazil, and it provides further evidence that the 2024 Tacoma’s design will be evolutionary.

The rear end features a Trailhunter-specific bumper from off-road accessories company ARB with integrated parking sensors and red recovery hooks. A Trailhunter badge is mounted on the lower left of the tailgate, which has the words Tacoma stamped into it like today’s truck.

2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter teaser

Toyota announced the upcoming Trailhunter trim aimed at overlanding in November, stating it would proliferate the automaker’s truck and SUV lineup. Trailhunter parts will be either standard or available through Toyota’s Associated Accessory Products program. Toyota said it would develop the parts to meet the its standards. It’s unclear if Toyota includes the ARB parts in that mix or whether they are standard or optional on the Tacoma Trailhunter.

When Toyota announced the upcoming Trailhunter trim, Lisa Materazzo, Toyota’s group vice president for marketing, said, “these trucks will be developed in-house by our engineering teams and will be the most capable OEM overlanding solutions designed to meet Toyota’s legendary quality, durability and reliability standards.”

Teaser for 2024 Toyota Tacoma

The Trailhunter model will be separate from the off-road focused TRD Pro trim, which Toyota teased earlier in April. With that teaser, Toyota confirmed the 2024 Tacoma will be available with a hybrid powertrain. Base Tacomas are expected to have a 2.4-liter turbo-4 and an 8-speed automatic from the Highlander crossover SUV, albeit mounted longitudinally instead of transversely. The TRD Pro and other high-end trims will add a single electric motor to the turbo-4 powertrain. An electric Tacoma will eventually join the lineup.

The 2024 Tacoma will ride on the same TNGA-F body-on-frame platform that underpins the full-size Tundra and the latest Lexus LX and Toyota Land Cruiser. A new 4Runner SUV will arrive after the redesigned Tacoma and share its underpinnings.

