Audi on Monday announced U.S. pricing for the R8 V10 GT, marking the swan song for the German automaker’s V-10 engine.

The base price is $249,900 plus a $1,495 destination charge, $595 for paint, and a $1,300 gas guzzler tax. That brings the total cost to $253,290 for each of the 150 units planned for the U.S., out of 333 globally. The R8 V10 GT will be sold here as a 2023 model, and is scheduled to start arriving at dealerships early in the 2023 calendar year.

The familiar 5.2-liter has been tuned to deliver 602 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque for the U.S. version of the R8 V10 GT. That’s the same output as all-wheel drive R8 models, and makes the GT the most powerful rear-wheel-drive production car to wear the Audi badge. Audi expects 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 199 mph.

Audi R8 V10 GT RWD

The R8’s 7-speed dual-clutch automatic also has recalibrated gear ratios to deliver faster shifts, while a new Torque Rear mode allows the driver to adjust the intervention of the electronic stability control. There are seven stages of Torque Rear to choose from, with each level making the car want to oversteer more.

In U.S. spec, the R8 V10 GT loses 55 pounds compared to the standard R8 V10 RWD coupe, bringing the curb weight down to 3,516 pounds. This was achieved with 20-inch lightweight alloy wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, carbon-ceramic brake rotors, a carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic anti-roll bar, and lightweight bucket seats.

The GT is visually distinguished from other R8 models by all-black lettering and badging, a new front splitter, flics, code skirt covers, attachments on the sides of the rear fascia, a rear diffuser, and a rear wing with swan-neck struts. The intake manifold is also painted black. Cars coming to the U.S. also get standard carbon fiber side blades, door-sill inlays, and exterior mirror housings.

Audi R8 V10 GT RWD

Three colors are available—Tango Red Metallic, Daytona Gray Metallic, and Mythos Black Metallic—totaling 50 cars in each color for the U.S. The black-and-red interior includes red seatbelts in homage to the original R8 GT from the 2012 model year. Other standard equipment includes a sport exhaust system, Audi Laser Lights, Dynamic Steering, a Bang & Olufsen audio system, and a diamond-stitched headliner with the stitching in red.

Audi hasn’t said if the R8 will die alongside the V-10, though rumors point to it being discontinued next year. We wouldn’t be surprised if Audi launched an additional run of open-top Spyder versions of the GT before that, though, as was the case with the previous-generation R8 GT. Audi is reportedly planning a successor, but with an electric powertrain and likely a new name.

Related Articles