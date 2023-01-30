Every Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid minivan made since its inception in 2017 is being recalled for an engine power loss issue that can be remedied with a software update, the NHTSA disclosed Monday. The issue does not affect gas-only Chrysler Pacificas.

The recall encompasses 67,118 hybrid minivans from the 2017-2023 model year, and dealers have been urged to stop selling new Pacifica hybrids until the software update has been completed. The production timeline spans Aug. 12, 2016, through Jan. 9, 2023.

A transmission wiring connector could short, and cause the engine to shut down under certain conditions. Parent company Stellantis said it’s aware of 242 warranty claims and 59 field reports potentially related to this issue.

The fix is relatively easy. Owners should take their minivans into a Chrysler/Stellantis dealership for a software update. Older 2017-2018 models will receive updates to the power inverter module and the instrument panel cluster, while models after those years get the inverter module update only.

The 2017-2018 Pacifica Hybrid was recalled last year for an increased fire risk remedied by a battery pack software update.

The software update will be completed free of charge, and owners who have had the work completed prior to and related to the recall will be reimbursed with proof of receipt or other form of payment. The software remedy is expected to be ready by March 8, and owners should expect notification by then.

For more info, call Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403 or visit the brand’s recall portal.

