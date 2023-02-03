A 1966 Shelby 427 Cobra once owned by current Ford CEO Jim Farley is up for sale at online auction website Autohunter.

The car, which bears chassis number CSX3195, started out life as a regular road-going 427 Cobra but was later converted to S/C (Semi-Competition) specification. It was originally billed to Johnny Bolton Ford of Maitland, Florida, for a total price of $6,383.

According to the listing, Farley purchased the car in 2012 and then had it restored, at which point it was painted its current blue with white stripes. According to the current owner and seller, who acquired the car in 2015, the color combination was the same Farley had on an FIA 289 Cobra he previously owned and sold to Guns N’ Roses lead singer Axl Rose.

Motor Authority Senior Editor Kirk Bell rode with Farley in this 427 Cobra at a Ford event in 2014, and can attest that Farley didn’t baby it, despite its collector value. Farley has been racing vintage cars for more than a decade, and also regularly tracks a 1966 Ford GT40. He’s described vintage racing as his form of yoga.

Power in this 427 Cobra comes from Ford’s FE V-8. The engine was worked on at one point by Roush Industries and even has the signature of founder Jack Roush on its air cleaner lid. The engine is paired to a 4-speed manual and spins the rear wheels. According to the seller, the engine is producing between 525 and 550 hp at the wheels.

At the time of writing, the car has a bid of $536,000 and the auction still has 10 days to go.

