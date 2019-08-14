8News Back to School Guide: What Central Virginia superintendents are looking forward to this year

The first day of school is nearly here in RVA. This year 8News wanted to know what every school leader in the area thought about the upcoming school year.

We reached out to all 36 school districts in our viewing area. To see how your school superintendent is preparing for the year, and what you can expect as a parent, click on your county below.

Note: A few school superintendents didn’t return our request for comment. Additionally, the Chesterfield and Petersburg pages are still under construction.

  • Albemarle County
  • Amelia County
  • Brunswick County
  • Buckingham County
  • Caroline County
  • Charles City County
  • Charlottesville City
  • Chesterfield County
  • Colonial Heights
  • Cumberland County
  • Fluvanna County
  • Goochland County
  • Hanover County
  • Henrico County
  • King William County
  • Louisa County
  • New Kent County
  • Nottoway County
  • Petersburg
  • Prince George County
  • Richmond City
  • Southampton County
  • Westmoreland County

Be sure to watch 8News the week of August 26 to see one-on-one interviews with the leaders of Richmond. Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico and Petersburg schools.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events