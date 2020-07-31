Back to School HQ: Chesterfield County Public Schools

RETURN TO SCHOOL PLAN
The Chesterfield County School Board approved a virtual start to the 2020-21 school year following a 4-1 vote. Students will learn from home and teachers will lead virtually from their classrooms. The School Board plans to reevaluate its reopening plan as new data comes in. There is currently no specific timeline on how long virtual learning will last. MORE INFORMATION
IMPORTANT LINKS
- 2020-2021 Chesterfield schools calendar
- Chesterfield County Schools website
- Plan to Return overview
- School Board information and meeting schedule