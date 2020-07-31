Back to School HQ: City of Richmond Public Schools

Back to School Guide
Posted: / Updated:
Richmond Public Schools

RETURN TO SCHOOL PLAN

The Richmond School Board voted in favor of having fully-virtual learning when students return in the fall amid ongoing concerns of safety during the coronavirus pandemic. In an 8-1 vote, School Board members adopted the fully-virtual option for students, which will be in effect the first semester of the 2020-21 school year. Thus, students will not return to the classroom for the remainder of 2020.

