Back to School HQ: Hanover County Public Schools

Back to School Guide
Posted: / Updated:
Hanover County Public Schools

RETURN TO SCHOOL PLAN

Hanover County students will return to school this fall with a hybrid plan that allows parents to choose in-person or virtual learning. Students who return in person will be required to wear face coverings at school. Both choices will include five days a week of instruction and parents can change their plan choice at the end of the semester. The school year begins for students on Tuesday, Sep. 8, 2020.

IMPORTANT LINKS

HCPS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

LATEST HANOVER SCHOOLS HEADLINES

VISIT 8NEWS BACK TO SCHOOL HQ

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events