Back to School HQ: Hanover County Public Schools

RETURN TO SCHOOL PLAN
Hanover County students will return to school this fall with a hybrid plan that allows parents to choose in-person or virtual learning. Students who return in person will be required to wear face coverings at school. Both choices will include five days a week of instruction and parents can change their plan choice at the end of the semester. The school year begins for students on Tuesday, Sep. 8, 2020.
IMPORTANT LINKS
- 2020-2021 Hanover County Public Schools schedule
- Hanover County Schools website
- Return to Learn Plan
- School Board information and meeting times