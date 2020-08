RETURN TO SCHOOL PLAN

Students in the City of Petersburg will start school virtually this fall and the plan will be reevaluated after the first nine weeks. The reopening plan addresses the “digital divide” that exists in the area and the school district plans to provide devices and Wi-Fi hot spots for families if funding allows. The school year starts in Petersburg on Tuesday, Sep. 8. MORE INFORMATION

