Chesterfield County to host YMCA childcare at five schools

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County will house YMCA childcare programs at five local schools to help provide support for families during virtual learning. According to a Facebook post from Chesterfield County, they hope to provide a safe day support model for 1 to 2 percent of elementary school students through the partnership with the YMCA.

Director of Communications and Media for Chesterfield County, Susan Pollard says the YMCA programs will all be held at the following high schools:

Cosby

Clover Hill

Midlothian

Thomas Dale

Meadowbrook

Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors member Leslie Haley says the plans can be expanded or reduced based on need and what information they receive from county residents.

Chesterfield County says they will use large spaces such as auditoriums or gymnasiums to ensure that social distancing guidelines can be met.