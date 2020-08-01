For Chesterfield family, homeschool could be in the future for all of their kids

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – One Chesterfield County family is trying something new this year – homeschool. The Tyree’s have four children and their first three started public school when they were 5 years old. But with their youngest entering kindergarten, they’ve decided to keep her home.

The Tyree’s three oldest children, two rising fifth graders and one rising sixth grader, are enrolled in Chesterfield County Public Schools and will be starting the school year virtually at home.

“If this homeschool goes well this year…we may consider homeschooling the other kids as well,” said Jason Tyree.

When public schools shifted to virtual learning earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, parents everywhere had to get used to their children learning at home.

For some it has been an easier adjustment than others because each family situation is different. But for the Tyree’s, the virtual learning environment wasn’t that big of an adjustment. Education has always been important to the Tyrees – it’s something they’ve made a priority since their children were toddlers.

The Tyree’s believe if people learn more about homeschooling they may find it fits their family. LaShona is a stay-at-home parent and will be able to teach her youngest while supporting her other three children with their school work.

“You have programs where the homeschool kids can meet up and have social events,” explained Jason. “It’s not like they’re going to completely miss the prom or anything like that.”

LaShona is also concerned about the pressure kids may feel at school around others, and one of her children has experienced bullying. So for her, homeschool is a great way to give their youngest daughter something different.

“I want her to be free from bullying and anything that ties along with negativity,” said LaShona. “I just want her to… have the joy of learning. She really does enjoy it.”

