Third annual ‘8News Back to School Expo’ is August 3

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News is kicking off the 2019-20 school year on tax-free weekend with our third annual ‘Back to School’ expo.

This year’s event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on August 3 at Chesterfield Towne Center.

The 8News Back to School Expo offers parents and children an exciting way to gear up for the upcoming school year. Visitors can take advantage of special sales, stage performances, free vision checks, discover after school activities, games, prizes, an interactive news booth, a Richmond Raceway Simulator and much more. Join 8News and Radio-One personalities for this exciting and free indoor event, sponsored by Gabe’s.

Stuff the Truck

Helping bridge the gap between tight budgets and costly supplies, Main Street Homes and Haley Toyota are sponsoring a Stuff the Truck school supply drive during the Expo. The first 800 donating families will receive a tote bag filled with prizes from 8News and our supporting sponsors. Suggested donations include backpacks, pens, pencils, crayons, paper, notebooks, folders, glue sticks, scissors, rulers and other standard school supplies.

Chesterfield Towne Center is at the intersection of Huguenot Road and Midlothian Turnpike. 11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Chesterfield, 23235. The event will be in the area of the mall near Macy’s.

8News is committed to promoting inclusive and quality education. Our station provides year-round, education-related content and support in our newscasts, on wric.com and our children’s programming. If you have an education related story, please share either at the Expo or anytime through our newsroom email, news@wric.com.

If you are interested in joining our vendors at the 8News Back to School Expo, or would like to talk about stage opportunities, please contact Chandra Clarke (804) 330-9872.

Sponsors: Gabe’s, Main Street Homes, Haley Toyota, Richmond Department of Public Utilities.