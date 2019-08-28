Chesterfield County, area’s largest school system, preparing for (most) students to return next week

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools is set to welcome most of is 60,000-plus students back to school next week.

Students at Bellwood and Falling Creek Elementary are already back as those schools have gone to a year-round calendar. Some students in Midlothian will be attending the brand new Old Hundred Elementary school. School Superintendent Dr. Mervin Daugherty says 50 students who were in private school have re-enrolled in public school to attend Old Hundred elementary.

Parents will notice some changes this year, especially with the start of the school year. First through fifth grades, along with 6th and 9th grades, will be there for the first day of school, but 7th, 8th, 10th, 11th and 12th grades will all report to school a day later. That’s to give students making the transitions to middle and high school the chance to get used to their new schools. (Kindergartners will only go for half the week the first week of school based on the first letter of their last name!)

Ninth graders will also be posing for pictures in caps and gowns at the beginning of the school year and the pictures will be posted at the school. It’s an effort to help students keep their eye on the prize: Graduation.

8News anchor Morgan Dean sat down with Superintendent Dr. Mervin Daugherty to talk about the new year. In the videos you’ll find in this story, they touched on everything from transportation issues to year-round schooling, earlier start times, free PSAT and SAT testing for students and school funding.