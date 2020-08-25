Back to School HQ
Chesterfield holding school supplies drive for virtual students

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools is teaming up with community members to host a supply drive for virtual students.

Hosted by CIS Chesterfield, the County Council of PTAs and the FACE Office, the school supply drive will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 9 a.m. to noon. The location of the supply drive will be a curbside drop-off at both the Chester and Midlothian YMCAs.

Officials ask that all donations be new and sanitized.

Anyone who would like to donate supplies online may click here.

