Chesterfield looking into YMCA hosting virtual learning

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County said it is looking into the YMCA helping select students with online learning.

Last month, the Chesterfield County Public Schools School Board approved a virtual start to the 2020-21 school year following a 4-1 vote. In a Facebook post published yesterday, Chesterfield County said at-home learning could be an issue for some students due to their parent’s job constraints, internet accessibility, among other reasons.

Because of this, the county is looking into options for these students — including working with the YMCA.

One of the opportunities being explored is through our long-standing partnership with the YMCA, which currently runs many after-school programs. Through discussions with them and our schools, and with consideration for our vast amount of idle school space during this time, a safe day support model is being developed for 1 percent to 2 percent of elementary students amongst many locations. Chesterfield County

The county said the YMCA will provide monitors within common areas of the schools, such as auditoriums and gyms, where the Center for Disease Control’s social distancing guidelines can be maintained. The announcement said the YMCA monitors wouldn’t provide instruction but help them receive online instruction from teachers like a parent might.

Chesterfield County added they would not charge the YMCA for rent, and would use federal CARES Act funding to help reduce the cost of this service.

“This is a temporary solution as we work with schools toward the goal of reopening all schools for education,” the statement said.

The county said more details will be announced as they are finalized.

