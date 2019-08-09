Dinwiddie student attends summer flight training program

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One student in Dinwiddie County spent a portion of the summer in the air.

Christian Pagan, a junior at Dinwiddie High School, took part in the Virginia Space Grant Consortium’s Pathways Flight Academies Program.

The two-week academy at Averett University included ground training and 10 hours of flight training.

Pagan was one of only 24 Virginia students selected for the academy. Students were picked based on academic record, interest in STEM programs, a passion for flying and a dream of becoming a pilot.