Falling Creek Middle School gets school supply donation

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield school received a big school supply donation right before the new academic year.

Main Street Homes dropped off backpacks, notebooks, paper and more at Falling Creek Middle School.

Qualisha Williams, an assistant principal at the school, said the supplies are needed.

“We have a lot of kids who need a lot of things and as a middle school, we typically don’t get the supplies that the elementary schools get and so it’s exciting that we’re in a place to provide for our students,” Williams said.

8News is your back to school headquarters. Check out our Back to School Guide here.