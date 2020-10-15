Goochland County approves reopening plan, bringing more students back to the classroom

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County School Board approved a reopening plan Tuesday night that would see students return to a five-day-a-week classroom schedule next Monday.

Goochland County School Board unanimously approved the move.

Kindergarten through fifth grade will have full-time in-person instruction, beginning Oct. 19. Goochland schools will welcome the return of sixth and ninth grade students on Monday, Nov. 2.

Additional middle school and high school students will return on Monday, Nov. 9.

Families still have the option, however, to continue with the virtual learning plan.

All returning students can receive breakfast and lunch at no cost through Dec. 31. Packed lunch is still encouraged. Meal pick-ups at distribution locations will continue, the school added.

As a reminder, the Goochland Family YMCA and Goochland County Parks and Recreation will offer after school programming for students.

