Henrico county offering free vaccines to underinsured and uninsured residents

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — With the first day of school around the corner, Henrico County is offering free vaccines and physicals to underinsured and uninsured residents.

The check-ups are available on Wednesday, August 28 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Henrico County Health Department West Clinic. Services will be offered on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Students younger than 18-years-old need to go with a parent. Parents need to bring immunization records if they are available and photo identification.

