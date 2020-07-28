Henrico County Schools to host school supply drive

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – This year’s school supply list goes beyond highlighters and notebooks.
Students learning from home will need whiteboards, pencil sharpeners and other supplies usually provided by schools. Henrico County Public School’s Department of Family and Community Engagement is hosting a pop-up school supply drive on Thursday, July 30 to help students fill these needs.
RELATED: Henrico School Board approves virtual start for 2020-21 academic year
Interested donors can bring school supplies to Mad Science of Central Virginia located at 11551 Nuckols Road in Glen Allen between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Supplies will be collected using a drive-through format enforcing social distancing and mask-use. HCPS provided lists of supplies that students will need:
Elementary school students:
- Wide-ruled notebook paper
- No. 2 pencils
- Highlighters
- Black and white composition notebooks
- Lined index cards
- Pocket folders
- Washable markers
- Glue sticks
- Crayons
- Child-sized scissors
- Pencil boxes
- Backpacks
Middle and High School students:
- College-ruled notebook paper
- No. 2 pencils
- Blue, black and red pens
- Highlighters
- Spiral notebooks
- Lined index cards
- Three-ring binders
- Colored pencils
- Four-function calculators
- Dry-erase markers
- Washable markers
- Backpacks
Virtual Learning family support items:
- Calendar anchor charts
- Flash cards for all grade levels (math, sight words, language arts, shapes and colors etc.)
- Classroom organization charts
- Pencil boxes
- Three-ring binders
- Paint and paint brushes
- Workbooks (for all grade levels)
- Binder rings
- Index cards
- Wooden craft sticks
- Current wall maps and globes
- Laminators
- Hole punches
- Pencil sharpeners
- Red correcting pencils
- Staplers and staples
- File folders
- Whiteboards
- Treasure chest/prize box incentives
- Sharpies
- Erasers
- Post-it Notes
- Printers
- Ink cartridges
- Printer paper
- Magnetic letters and numbers
Interested participants with questions can contact Van-Neisha Johnson via telephone at (804) 328-8110 or by email at vvjohnson@henrico.k12.va.us.
