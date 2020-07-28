Henrico County Schools to host school supply drive

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – This year’s school supply list goes beyond highlighters and notebooks.

Students learning from home will need whiteboards, pencil sharpeners and other supplies usually provided by schools. Henrico County Public School’s Department of Family and Community Engagement is hosting a pop-up school supply drive on Thursday, July 30 to help students fill these needs.

Interested donors can bring school supplies to Mad Science of Central Virginia located at 11551 Nuckols Road in Glen Allen between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Supplies will be collected using a drive-through format enforcing social distancing and mask-use. HCPS provided lists of supplies that students will need:

Elementary school students:

Wide-ruled notebook paper

No. 2 pencils

Highlighters

Black and white composition notebooks

Lined index cards

Pocket folders

Washable markers

Glue sticks

Crayons

Child-sized scissors

Pencil boxes

Backpacks

Middle and High School students:

College-ruled notebook paper

No. 2 pencils

Blue, black and red pens

Highlighters

Spiral notebooks

Lined index cards

Three-ring binders

Colored pencils

Four-function calculators

Dry-erase markers

Washable markers

Backpacks

Virtual Learning family support items:

Calendar anchor charts

Flash cards for all grade levels (math, sight words, language arts, shapes and colors etc.)

Classroom organization charts

Pencil boxes

Three-ring binders

Paint and paint brushes

Workbooks (for all grade levels)

Binder rings

Index cards

Wooden craft sticks

Current wall maps and globes

Laminators

Hole punches

Pencil sharpeners

Red correcting pencils

Staplers and staples

File folders

Whiteboards

Treasure chest/prize box incentives

Sharpies

Erasers

Post-it Notes

Printers

Ink cartridges

Printer paper

Magnetic letters and numbers

Interested participants with questions can contact Van-Neisha Johnson via telephone at (804) 328-8110 or by email at vvjohnson@henrico.k12.va.us.

