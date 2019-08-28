Henrico offering free vaccinations to uninsured and underinsured residents today

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Health Department is teaming up with Henrico Public Schools to offer free vaccinations and physicals for students ahead of back to school.

It’s at the Henrico Health District West Clinic until 2 p.m.

By 7:45 a.m., the line outside the building had grown to roughly 70-80 people.

“It’s bigger than we usually see it and we are impressed by that,” Dr. Stepen Richard with the Henrico Health Department told 8News reporter Talya Cunningham. “We did a little bit of advanced media and we are pleased with that. We are hoping we can help as many people as possible today.”

A line of about 30 people forming outside of the Henrico Dpeartment of Health for free back to school physicals and immunizations pic.twitter.com/Qnnlg8CghT — Talya Cunningham (@Talya8news) August 28, 2019

Students must be going into Kindergarten. The vaccinations aren’t for the pre-K or Headstart programs.

Parents need to bring their child’s vaccination record. The clinic is only for uninsured and underinsured students. Students with adequate insurance are asked to go to their primary care doctor.

Vaccinations are offered on a first-come-first-serve basis.