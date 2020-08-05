Henrico Schools to distribute laptops, tablets in preparation for virtual learning

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) will distribute electronic devices to students for virtual learning beginning Monday, Aug. 10.

HCPS has set a schedule for the distribution of devices, which include iPads, Chromebooks and Dell laptops. Preschool and kindergarten students will receive iPads. Students in grades 1-5, still in need of Chromebooks, will get them, and rising sixth-graders will receive Dell laptops. As a reminder, most middle and high school students are still in possession of their HCPS-issued laptops from the 2019-20 school year, a spokesperson with the district added.

Wi-Fi hot spots will also be provided to households in need of internet access.

Dates for distribution of devices are as followed:

Aug. 10-13: Distribution of Dell laptops to new middle school students . Rising sixth-graders will exchange their HCPS-issued Chromebooks and receive Dell laptops. (This would include newly enrolled middle school students who did not previously have an HCPS-issued device.)

. Rising sixth-graders will exchange their HCPS-issued Chromebooks and receive Dell laptops. (This would include newly enrolled middle school students who did not previously have an HCPS-issued device.) Aug. 17-20: Distribution of Chromebooks to elementary school students. Rising first-graders will receive Chromebooks, as will all other students in grades 2-5 who still need one.

Rising first-graders will receive Chromebooks, as will all other students in grades 2-5 who still need one. Aug. 24-28: Distribution of iPads to pre-K and K students . Preschool and kindergarten students will pick up iPads (and in some cases exchange their Chromebooks issued in the spring).

. Preschool and kindergarten students will pick up iPads (and in some cases exchange their Chromebooks issued in the spring). Aug. 31-Sept. 4: Remote technology hubs open at all secondary schools. Hubs will be open at all HCPS middle and high schools to complete device distribution (including devices for newly enrolled high school students) and support other student and staff technology issues.

Additionally, schools will contact families with specific times and locations to pick up devices in the near future.

