Hopewell High School set to reopen after positive COVID-19 case

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell High School will reopen to staff and students this week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said the building was closed last Thursday, Oct. 29, due to a positive coronavirus case and several individuals’ need to quarantine.

“We have been monitoring the situation over the past few days and all indications are that the positive case has been contained and not spread. Therefore, with the cleaning being completed this afternoon, the school will be ready for use again after today,” officials said Monday.

The building will be open as a Hopewell polling location Tuesday. Staff and students will have Election Day off.

“The school will then be open for staff and students (such as those who have been learning in-person and those involved in testing) again on Wednesday,” officials added.

